CRAWFORD COUNTY PARK PROGRAMS

Animal Extravaganza

On Saturday, July 9 from 12-3 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598, join the Crawford Park District for this annual event. Animal lovers are in for a treat. Experience snakes, salamanders, turtles, invertebrates, and much more. Various pet owners will be on hand to answer your questions and to allow you to hold and touch when appropriate. Get your face painted and do a kid’s activity. Food concessions will be available. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Archery at Lowe-Volk

On Wednesday, July 13 at 5:30-7:30 p.m. the event will be held at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

Whether for sport, food, or fun, archery is a great outdoor activity that gets us away from the hustle and gadgets of life, allowing us to focus on one thing: hitting the target. Join Crawford Park District staff for an evening archery shoot that will include an introduction to archery safety and shooting basics. All equipment will be provided. Call the Park District at 419-683-9000 to register. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.