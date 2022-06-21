Local pastor Ash Welch to retire

GALION — Rev. Ash Welch has been serving the community of Galion in a multitude of ways for the past nine years.

Welch spent four years as a missionary in India before his ordination as an Elder in the United Methodist Church. He has been in ministry in Ohio for 30 years and has served as pastor in Iberia and 16 UMC, Conneaut and Boardman before his appoint as pastor at St. Paul United Methodist Church in 2013.

In addition to his varied pastoral duties at St. Paul, he has served faithfully and tirelessly as Galion’s Police Chaplain, volunteer Chaplain at Avita Galion and President of the Ministerial Association.

He is a member of the Experimental Airplane Association, the Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club, and the Kiwanis.

The Rev. Ash Welch and his wife Peg will share their home in Massillon, Ohio with Ash’s mother, Saroj. They will enjoy living closer to their two sons and being able to spend more time with grandchildren.

Rev. Ash Welch https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/06/web1_thumbnail_IMG_6386.jpg Rev. Ash Welch