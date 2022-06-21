COLLEGE BRIEFS

Grove Named to Spring Dean’s List

GREENCASTLE, IN — Olivia Grove of Galion has been named to DePauw University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a top-ranked, 100% residential, private liberal arts university in Greencastle, Ind.

Ohio University announces Spring graduates

ATHENS, OH — Ohio University announces the following local 2022 Spring graduates:

Ian Hartley from Galion graduated with a MSAA Athletic Administration from Ohio University’s College of Business in spring 2022.

Lauren Rudolph from Galion graduated with a MSW Social Work from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.

Claire Songer from Crestline graduated with a BS Biological Sciences from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences in spring 2022.

Andee Wildenthaler from Galion graduated with a BAHCS Customer Service Leadership from Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in spring 2022.

Elizabeth Wolf from Galion graduated with a BA English – Creative Writing from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences in spring 2022.

More than 4,400 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2022.