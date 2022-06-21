Butterfly Hike offers pollinator awareness

CRESTLINE — This is Pollinator Week and it brings awareness to the crucial role of pollinators in our ecosystem. Roughly 40% of the world’s pollinators are at risk of extinction or decline, and the Crawford Park District has a perfect opportunity to learn more. The butterfly hike is Friday, June 24 at 2 p.m.

Wrap-up National Pollinator Week with a butterfly hike through Crawford Park District’s newest park — Sandusky Headwaters Preserve with Crawford Park District Land Manager and Naturalist, Kyle Bailey.

Butterflies are beautiful insects that are easily recognized and fun to observe. They are essential pollinators for our native flora. Ohio boasts a rich, diverse butterfly community that comprises approximately 135 different species with 44 of those species found here. This will be a slow-paced, family-friendly, fun, interactive walk intended for observing and recording butterflies.

Optics are recommended. Some binoculars will be available. Sandusky Headwaters Nature Preserve is located at 2400 SR 598, 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow them on Facebook.