Summer reading kicks off at Crestline

CRESTLINE — The Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” starts June 14, 10 am with the Children’s program (ages 0-12) ” The Library Fish”. This program includes a book read by Children’s librarian Mrs. Altstadt, a craft, movie and contest. Reading slips are available at the library and there will be weekly prizes and a grand prize at the end of summer programs.

The adult/teen reading program also begins June 14. A summer craft will be create, 4-6pm. The cost is $15, payable in cash, at the program, and is limited to 10 participants. Call the library 419-683-3909 or stop in to sign up. Summer reading slips are now available and weekly prizes will be given as well as a grand prize at the end of the summer reading program.

Thursday, June 16, 6pm Holden Gabriel, marine naturalist, will present a program for all ages. This is free with no sign up necessary.