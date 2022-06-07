109th Iberia Alumni to be its last

ONTARIO — A luncheon celebrating the 109th Iberia Alumni gathering was held on May 28, 2022 at the Ontario Brown Derby Event Center with 63 members and their guests in attendance.

Dale Snyder Bosh and Russell Kidwell represented the class of 1941, and at 98 years young, were recognized and honored with flowers as the oldest members present.

Celebrating 70 years since graduation, Audrey Davis Miley from the class of 1952 updated those in attendance on the location of her classmates.

Verleton Kunze, class of 1957 and celebrating 65 years, also reported on the whereabouts and health of his classmates.

With 12 members present, the class of 1962, celebrating 60 years, was introduced by fellow classmate Chuck Ketterman.

And finally, Chris Shifley Coe, class of 1967, celebrating 55 years since their graduation, reported on her classmates and thanked the committee for their hard work.

Al Forry, class of ‘65, presented a memorial for all the alumni who have passed away.

The business portion of the afternoon was led by Boyd Epperson, class of ‘52; Jean Holzwarth Bane, class of ‘64, read the secretary’s report which was approved as read.

With the decline in attendance and the increase in the age of the alumni, it was decided that this would be the final gathering of the Iberia Alumni. 109 years is a good run and each gathering was enjoyed by all who attended. A sincere thank you to everyone who has helped in any way to make it a success. Any monies left in the treasury after all bills have been paid will be given to a college bound 2023 Northmor High School Graduate.

The afternoon concluded with the Iberia School Song. A good time was had by all.

Iberia High School circa 1914. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/06/web1_IMG_2561.jpg Iberia High School circa 1914.