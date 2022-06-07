Open house will celebrate Barnes 50th anniversary

Diana and Roger Barnes of Crawford Morrow County Line Road, Galion, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday, June 19 with an open house luncheon, hosted by their children, at their home from 1 – 4 p.m.

Diana and Roger were married June 17, 1972, at the Zion Hill Church of the Brethren, Columbiana, Ohio. The ceremony was officiated by Rev. John Bartholomew. They have two children, Roger Jr (Christina) of Bucyrus and Julie (Chad) Young of Galion. They have four grandsons and two great granddaughters.

