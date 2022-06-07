Senior activities offered in Crestline, Galion

CRESTLINE – The Crawford County Council on Aging has a calendar full of senior activities this month, including some taking place in Crestline and Galion.

Planned for Crestline this month at the Crestline Community Center, 143 W. Bucyrus St. is a patriotic social. The Stars and Stripes Social will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 28. Sponsored by Pathways Hospice Care, the event features free hot dogs and ice cream sundaes for seniors 55 and older, while supplies last. There will also be a patriotic craft and cards available for those who want to play.

Moody has planned an ice cream social and craft in Galion from 1 to 3 p.m. June 16 at Historic Grace Church, across from Brownella Cottage. Sundaes will feature vanilla ice cream with choice of toppings for just a donation. A variety and limited number of crafts will be available.

Two bingos are planned in Bucyrus this month. The first takes place June 14 and will feature root beer floats at 1 p.m. and bingo at 2 p.m. The next bingo is June 30 with hot dogs at 1 p.m. and bingo at 2 p.m. Root beer floats, hot dogs and bingo prizes sponsored by FCBank.

Other activities taking place at the Council on Aging’s senior center, 200 S. Spring St., Bucyrus include:

-Chair Yoga, 10 a.m. Mondays (no class June 20)

-Low Impact Cardio, 10 a.m. Wednesdays (no class June 15)

-Pressed Flower Craft, 2 p.m. June 13. Limited class size.

-Painting Class, 1 to 3 p.m. June 21, featuring an easy patriotic scene. Cost is $8, members pay $4.

-Karaoke, 12:30 to 3 p.m. June 23

-Movies will be shown at 1 p.m. June 10, 17 and 24. For movie titles, call or visit the Council on Aging.

To register for activities, call Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050 Opt. 4 or email [email protected] Future activity sponsors are wanted. COA activities are open to senior citizens ages 55 and older.

The Crawford County Council on Aging is a private non-profit agency serving senior citizens since 1974.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/06/web1_Patriotic-clip-art-and-borders-freebordersandclipart-on.jpg