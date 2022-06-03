Senior activities offered in Crestline, Galion

BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Council on Aging has a calendar full of senior activities this month, including some taking place in Crestline and Galion.

Two activities are planned in Crestline this month at the Crestline Community Center, 143 W. Bucyrus St. A drawing and watercolor class will take place at 2 p.m. June 9. Step-by-step guides and inspiration pages will be available. Courtney will instruct participants on how to use watercolor pencils to add color to the designs. Cost for this class is $2; COA members pay $1.

“I started the drawing and watercolor class last month in Bucyrus,” said Courtney Moody, activities coordinator. “It’s something new we are learning and I look forward to offering more craft projects in Crestline.”

A patriotic social is also planned in Crestline. The Stars and Stripes Social will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 28. Sponsored by Pathways Hospice Care, the event features free hot dogs and ice cream sundaes for seniors 55 and older, while supplies last. There will also be a patriotic craft and cards available for those who want to play.

Moody has planned an ice cream social and craft in Galion from 1 to 3 p.m. June 16 at Historic Grace Church, across from Brownella Cottage. Sundaes will feature vanilla ice cream with choice of toppings for just a donation. A variety and limited number of crafts will be available.

Two bingos are planned in Bucyrus this month. The first takes place June 14 and will feature root beer floats at 1 p.m. and bingo at 2 p.m. The next bingo is June 30 with hot dogs at 1 p.m. and bingo at 2 p.m. Root beer floats, hot dogs and bingo prizes sponsored by FCBank.

Other activities taking place at the Council on Aging’s senior center, 200 S. Spring St., include:

-Chair Yoga, 10 a.m. Mondays (no class June 20)

-Drawing and Watercolor Class (Bucyrus), 1 p.m. June 7

-Low Impact Cardio, 10 a.m. Wednesdays (no class June 15)

-Pressed Flower Craft, 2 p.m. June 13. Limited class size.

-Painting Class, 1 to 3 p.m. June 21, featuring an easy patriotic scene. Cost is $8, members pay $4.

-Karaoke, 12:30 to 3 p.m. June 23

-Movies will be shown at 1 p.m. June 10, 17 and 24. For movie titles, call or visit the Council on Aging.

To register for activities, call Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050 Opt. 4 or email [email protected] Future activity sponsors are wanted. COA activities are open to senior citizens ages 55 and older.

The Crawford County Council on Aging is a private non-profit agency serving senior citizens since 1974.

The mission of the Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. is to be a focal point for the provision of advocacy, and in-home and community-based services, which will enhance the quality of life for the older adult population of Crawford County by facilitating their efforts to maintain maximum independence as they exercise their right to remain living with dignity in the community.

