‘Senior Stars’ shine bright at Older Americans Month party

BUCYRUS – On May 24, the Crawford County Council on Aging celebrated Older Americans Month with a Hollywood-themed party “Senior Stars.”

The room was filled with many seniors taking to the theme and donned their best outfits. One attendee dressed as Minnie Pearl and gave a short explanation of the outfit and what Pearl would wear. Those attending enjoyed chicken salad on croissants, potato salad and a table of desserts. Entertainment was provided by Jeff Helvie, singing classics and oldies, including Frank Sinatra. Food and entertainment was sponsored by Park National Bank.

Each senior in attendance left with a prize. Prizes were donated by Freedom Caregivers, volunteers, staff and friends. Seniors got to put their star on the wall of fame and take pictures. Decorations were borrowed from the Crestline Public Library.

Three Oscar winners were chosen by their peers at the event.

Best Dressed went to Marilyn Smith, who wore a beautiful pink gown. Best Supporting Actor went to Toni Lind, who always helps other seniors during bingo. Entertainer of the Year went to John Sams, who always has the crowd laughing.

The event would not have been possible with the sponsorship of Park National Bank, the work of staff members and the support of the community.

Photo2: Many seniors participated in the Hollywood theme and dressed up for the Older Americans Month party at the Council on Aging May 24.

The Crawford County Council on Aging is a private non-profit agency serving senior citizens since 1974.

The mission of the Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. is to be a focal point for the provision of advocacy, and in-home and community-based services, which will enhance the quality of life for the older adult population of Crawford County by facilitating their efforts to maintain maximum independence as they exercise their right to remain living with dignity in the community.

