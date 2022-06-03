SEASON 14 of ‘Music in the Park’ begins soon

GALION — Season 14 of the Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel’s Music-in-the-Park will start June 7, 2022 in Galion to help welcome summer to the area Galion’s Heise Park band shell on each June Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.

The concert series kicks off this year with Galion High School Jazz Band on June 7. The audition-only Jazz Band will focus on swing and “Big Band” style of music. Many of the students in the Jazz Band go on to seek degrees in music performance and continue with music throughout their life.

On June 14, the series will continue with the Crazy Gringo’s. The Crazy Gringos are a Galion based musical ensemble that performs material in a wide variety of genres, including classic rock, current rock, blues, country and some jazz and bluegrass. Material includes tunes form as early as the 1920’s all the way up to present date. The group has been together since 2004.

Bullit is a band with members from Bucyrus and Galion. Founding member Larry Lovely has fronted the band for 50 years playing corporate events, weddings, reunions, clubs, and parties. They offer a variety of classic rock and roll styles spanning from the 50s to present chart toppers. Bullit will perform Tuesday, June 21 at 7 pm in the series.

The season will wind up on June 28 with an area favorite, Randy Velez. Known as the Rich Little of music, many have enjoyed his impersonation of many vocal greats, such as Willie Nelson, Louie Armstrong and Frank Sinatra.

We are very pleased with the line-up this year, and have a lot of the favorites that we have had concert goers request us to have back again, said Chuck Jackson, director of Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel.

Music in the Park is an annual concert series held on Tuesday nights in the summer, free of charge, sponsored by Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel. The free concerts encourage community spirit and networking with neighbors and friends, all of which are community values shared by the directors and staff of the funeral home.

Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel is Galion’s professional full-service funeral care center, operating their own crematory division. Lawn seating is available (bring a blanket), and lawn chairs are encouraged. For questions about the Concert Series, contact Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Funeral Home 419-468-1424.

