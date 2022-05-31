CRESTLINE — The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) is hosting a brunch on Sunday June 19th at Noon to raise funds for the purchase of materials needed to display Veteran Banners around downtown Crestline.

The Red, White & Blue Banner Benefit Brunch will take place at the Crestline St. Joseph Convocation Center and doors will open at 11:45am.

Tickets are $15 each and are only being pre-sold. Tickets are available for purchase at The Crestline Advocate, Holcker Hardware, Park National Bank, and First Federal Community Bank.

The event is sponsored by VFW Post 2920, Zara Construction, Ginger Snapps Photography, and the Crestline Railroad Community Center.

