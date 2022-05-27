COLLEGE BRIEF

Local students named to Bluffton’s dean’s list

BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the spring 2022 term.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.

Local Bluffton University students named to the dean’s list with distinction are: Jocelyn Shade, Galion; Simon Shawk, Galion; Michael Stuff, Galion.

SNHU announces Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 Dean’s List: Jessica Dapper of North Robinson, Michelle Brown of Galion.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).