PARK DISTRICT EVENTS

Midnight Mothing

DATE CHANGED TO SATURDAY, MAY 28 9 p.m.-12 a.m. DUE TO FORCASTED RAIN

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Ohio is home to thousands of species of beautiful moths, including the giant fuzzy Cecropia Moth. Crawford Park District staff will use bright lights and UV lights to attract our nocturnal moths to a mothing sheet. Stop in any time after dark to get an up-close look at these moths and other intriguing insects that fly in. There will even be opportunities to hold some of the bigger moths! This program is weather-dependent and will be cancelled if it is rainy or too windy. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Silhouette Hike

Summer Sunrise-Sunset All Parks

This summer be on the lookout for “animals” along the trails at all 6 of our parks. Snap a picture when you find each animal silhouette and send them to the Crawford Park District by email at [email protected] or via messenger. Once you have found all 6 animals, you will receive a button of your favorite animal silhouette. You will be entered into a drawing for a prize basket that includes a coupon for early camp registration/no wait for registration for your immediate family.

Each month the animals will make a move to a new spot in the park, giving you the opportunity to have your name entered into the drawing 3 times! There is an additional large silhouette that will be lurking about the different parks. If you capture a picture of the big “animal”, you will receive an additional button. Silhouettes can be found starting June 1 at Lowe-Volk Park, Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, Unger Park, Heckert Nature Preserve, Sears Woods and Daughmer Savannah. Contact the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 for questions or more information. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.