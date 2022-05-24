BELLVILLE COLLEGE NEWS

Tedrow named to OhioDominican Dean’s List

COLUMBUS — Brady Tedrow of Bellville is among 292 students who have been named to Ohio Dominican University’s 2022 spring semester Dean’s List. In order to make the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master’s institution, founded in 1911.

Walker earns University of Nebraska-Lincoln degree

LINCOLN, NE — Paige Elizabeth Walker of Bellville was among 3,523 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 13 and 14.

Walker earned a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

The graduates are from 58 countries; 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico; and more than 250 Nebraska communities.

