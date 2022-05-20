Crestline library launches summer reading

CRESTLINE — Crestline Public Library’s Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” begins June 14, and ends August 2, 2022. There are programs for all ages. Children and adults will fill out reading forms for a chance to win weekly prizes and a grand prize at the end of the program. Pool bookmarks will only be handed out to children and adult program attendees.

The Children’s Programs are:

June 14, 10 a.m.-The Library Fish (Book, contest, craft, movie)

June 21, 10 a.m.- Pet Parade/Crawford Park District presents Aquatic Animals. Bring one stuffed animal.

June 28, 10 a.m.- Movie Day showing “The Reef”-rated G, (1hr and 17 minutes)

July 5-NO PROGRAM

July 12, 10 a.m.- Water Fun with the Crestline Fired Department. Wear bathing suits and bring a towel.

July 19, 7pm-9pm-Pool Night at the Crestline pool, Book marks from the summer reading program must be brought as a ticket to get in. NO DAY PROGRAM!

July 28, 10 a.m.- Mr. Puppet will be at the library! Be prepared to laugh!

August 2, 10 a.m.- Fun Day! Six stations to visit. Prizes can be picked up on this day.

Adult Programs include:

June 14, 4-6 p.m.- A summer themed Chalk Couture craft. Sign up needed, limited to 10 people.

June 16, 6 p.m.- Holden Gabriel, marine naturalist will present a program

June 22, 6 p.m.- Family Movie Night “Dolphin Tale” rated PG, 1 hour, 13 minutes

June 30, 4 p.m.- Boating Safety led by Josh Dyer, Lowe Volk Director

July 13, 6 p.m.- Plarn (plastic yarn) craft. Sign up needed, limited to 10 people.

July 19, 7-9 p.m. Pool Party at Crestline pool. Participants must bring their summer reading program bookmark as a ticket.

July 21, 6 pm- Jan Maddy brings her travels on cruises to Hawaii and Alaska

July 28, 6pm- Wetlands. Dave Paynter discusses creating wetlands areas.