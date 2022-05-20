COLLEGE BRIEF

Reagan Wells Named to SNHU President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH — Reagan Wells of Galion has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2022 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).

Rutledge graduates from University of Mississippi

UNIVERSITY, MS — Zoe Rutledge, of New Washington, is among the more than 3,300 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May 2022.

Rutledge, who majored in History, received a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.

“Our May 2022 class of graduates are distinguished by incredible achievements, character and resilience,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “They accomplished so much during their years at Ole Miss, and we can’t wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their full potential on their paths to a bright future.”

May 2022 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 169th Commencement exercises, which were held by individual colleges and schools May 4-8. The universitywide morning convocation was held on Saturday, May 7 in the Grove, with UM alumnus Bradford Cobb, a celebrated music industry executive, giving the keynote address.