COLLEGE BRIEFS

Kanagy named to dean’s list at MVNU

MOUNT VERNON – Julia Kanagy has been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. The dean’s list includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Kanagy, a freshman majoring in Chemistry (Biochemistry/Molecular Biology/Pre-Medical), has attained the dean’s list for the Spring time. She is a 2021 graduate of Northmor High School, and the daughter of Kyle & Heather Kanagy of Mount Gilead, Ohio.

Mount Vernon Nazarene University is a private, four-year, intentionally Christian teaching university for traditional age students, graduate students and working adults. With a 327-acre main campus in Mount Vernon, Ohio, and several convenient Graduate and Professional Studies sites throughout the state.

Ohio Wesleyan announces Spring Dean’s List

DELAWARE, OH — Ohio Wesleyan University is pleased to announce its Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester. To qualify for Dean’s List recognition, OWU students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

The following local residents earned this academic honor: Gram Dick of Bucyrus, Hunter Mariotti of Galion.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, OH.