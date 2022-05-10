COLLEGE BRIEF

Schieber recognized by OU College of Business

ATHENS — Ohio University’s College of Business announced the names of 2022 student award winners. Each year the college recognizes outstanding student achievements including the Dan Lowe Scholarship that was presented to Kate Schieber, from Galion.

Schieber, who is set to graduate in 2024, is studying sport management, with minors in marketing and advertising, public relations and a certificate in social media.

“We are extremely proud of our students,” said Jackie Rees Ulmer, dean of the College of Business. “Business Bobcats work extremely hard to pursue their educational, professional, and career goals. It’s an honor to see them succeed.”