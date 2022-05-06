Bratwurst Festival invites pagaent contestants

BUCYRUS — Applications for the 2022 Bratwurst Festival Queen, Princess and Junior Princess pageants are now open.

Applications opened last month, and interested girls should send their applications to the Bratwurst Festival Headquarters located at 330 S. Sandusky Ave. no later than June 8.

“The Bratwurst Festival Pageants give local students the opportunity to take a more active role in their community,” Bratwurst Festival Royalty Adviser Chanda Heinlen said. “In return, these talented young ladies receive generous scholarships funded by local businesses and the chance to travel across Ohio to experience all that our great state has to offer.”

While Bucyrus is now widely recognized as the “Bratwurst Capital of America,” the Bratwurst Festival found humble beginnings in the summer of 1968. Since the inaugural festival, an estimated 100,000 people travel to the annual event from around the world.

One of the most notable events of the festival is the crowning of the Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival Queen. Nancy Scott was crowned the first queen in 1967 and is the only queen to reign during the city’s Colonel Crawford Days festival. When the Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival replaced Colonel Crawford Days, another first queen, Gail Fetter, was named.

Now, the 2021 Bratwurst Festival Royalty – Queen Abigail Brocwell and Royalty Courts – are preparing to hand down their crowns during the 2022 Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival, held in downtown Bucyrus on Aug. 18-20. This year’s festival theme is “Remembering Old Friends.”

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the continued support of our community and our ‘old friends’,” Bratwurst Festival Board of Directors President Adam Heinlen said. “It feels only right that we would honor and remember our Bratwurst Festival family, young and old, during this year’s events.”

A “Get Acquainted Tea” will be held on June 5 at 2 p.m. at the Bucyrus Elks Lodge Ballroom. Candidates and at least one parent or legal guardian are required to attend the tea.

Contact information: Chanda Heinlen, Royalty Advisor, 419-689-6137 or email: [email protected]