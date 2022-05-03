Galion City Health Dept. Announcements

Immunization Appointments – May 11

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times Wednesday, May 11. Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.

Immunization Appointments – May 18

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has evening immunization appointment times Wednesday, May 18 (last appointment slot is 5:40 pm). Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.

Covid Walk-In Clinic – May 23

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, will be holding a walk in Covid clinic from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Moderna and Pfizer shots will be available. We will be offering first and second Covid shots for those 12 years old and older. We will be offering the third Covid shot/1st booster for those who are 18 years old and older. We will also be offering the fourth covid shot/2nd booster to those who are 50 years old or older or who have certain qualifying medical conditions. The fourth shot/2nd booster must be given at least 4 months after your last Covid vaccine. Available while supplies last.

Sexual Health Clinic Appointments – The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East has daytime appointments for their sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing & treatment and PrEP) on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays. Call to schedule your appointment/ensure provider availability and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted.

Sexual Health Clinic Appointments – The Galion City Health Department, has walk-in times for their sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing & treatment and PrEP) at their 370 Cline Ave, Mansfield location on Wednesdays from 8:30 am – 1:00 pm. Call to ensure provider availability and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted.