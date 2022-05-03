Council on Aging offering art classes, karaoke in May

BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Council on Aging has karaoke, bingo and more activities planned for seniors in May.

Activities start with an animal visit at 1 p.m. May 6 outside at the Council on Aging, 200 S. Spring St. This was rescheduled from April due to weather. Colonel Crawford student Brynn Bruner will bring her rabbits for a presentation.

A bingo will take place in Crestline at 2:30 p.m. May 12 at the Crestline Community Center, corner of Bucyrus and Thoman (Rt. 61) streets.

Fitness classes resume the week of May 16. Chair yoga and Tai Chi classes have been combined and will be offered at 10 a.m. Mondays (May 16, 23 and 30). The low impact cardio class will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesdays (May 18 and 25).

A new activity this month is a drawing class, taking place at 2 p.m. May 17. Step-by-step guides and assistance from activities coordinator Courtney Moody will be offered. Seniors will practice drawing, then draw onto watercolor paper and use water color pencils and brushes to paint their art. Cost of the class is $2; COA members pay $1.

Hot dog bar and bingo is planned May 19. All-beef hot dogs will be served at 1 p.m. with choice of toppings for $1.25. Bingo starts around 2 p.m.

Film Fridays take place at 1 p.m. May 20 and 27. Call the Council on Aging for movie titles or stop by and check out the sign-up sheet on the bulletin board.

The Council on Aging is continuing to offer a monthly health presentation. May’s presentation will be at 12:30 p.m. May 25. A representative from the Alzheimer’s Association will give information about effective communication with those with Alzheimer’s and general brain health.

Karaoke will be from 12:30 to 3 p.m. May 26. The snack bar will be open from 12:30 to 1 p.m., with karaoke singers starting at 1 p.m.

A Gardening 101 presentation will be offered at 1:30 p.m. May 30. Master Gardener Gerry Sams and experienced gardener Lisa Malone will give the presentation. Those attending will do a planting and take it home.

The increasingly popular painting class will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 31. This time participants will paint on wood. Cost is $8; COA members pay $4.

To register for activities, call Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050 Opt. 4 or email [email protected] COA activities are open to senior citizens ages 55 and older.

The Crawford County Council on Aging is a private non-profit agency serving senior citizens since 1974.

The mission of the Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. is to be a focal point for the provision of advocacy, and in-home and community-based services, which will enhance the quality of life for the older adult population of Crawford County by facilitating their efforts to maintain maximum independence as they exercise their right to remain living with dignity in the community.

