Galion High School celebrates prom

GALION — Galion High School celebrated prom Saturday, April 23. The 2022 Prom king and queen are Kyle Foust and Ava Smith.

Scores of family members, friends and interested Galionites turned out for the Grand March prior to Galion High School’s Prom on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The theme of this year’s prom was "Gold."

Scores of family members, friends and interested Galionites turned out for the Grand March prior to Galion High School's Prom on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The theme of this year's prom was "Gold."

Zaynah Tate and Gabe Ivy borrowed the Pulse, the “plane car,”from Jim Hedges for their ride to Galion High School’s Prom on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The Pulse is one of only 312 of its kind ever made.

Zaynah Tate and Gabe Ivy borrowed the Pulse, the "plane car,"from Jim Hedges for their ride to Galion High School's Prom on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The Pulse is one of only 312 of its kind ever made.

Julia Aumend and Hunter Miniard wait to swap out this Acura for a Chevy truck to arrive at Galion High School’s Prom on Saturday, April 23. Don’t worry; Julia said they didn’t break the Acura.

Julia Aumend and Hunter Miniard wait to swap out this Acura for a Chevy truck to arrive at Galion High School's Prom on Saturday, April 23. Don't worry; Julia said they didn't break the Acura.

Cooper McCabe escorts Chloe Thornton into the Galion High School Prom on Saturday..