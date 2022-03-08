Community Calendar

Use galnews@aimmediamidwest.com to submit your calendar items.

Parks and Recreation Committee meeting March 9

The Galion City Council Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Romancing the Rails gathering March 10

Friends of the Galion Big Four Depot ( FBFD) will hold another railroad history sharing and listening session titled “Romancing the Rails” at 7 p.m. at Grace Historic Episcopal Church, 130 West Walnut Street in Galion. The event is open to the public and doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more info, please call Carol at 419-468-2944.

Streets Committee meeting March 10

The Galion City Council Streets, Alleys, Trees, and Bridges Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Crestline Schools BOE meets March 14

The Crestline Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14 in the Crestline High School cafetorium. For information, go to the district’s website www.crestlinebulldogs.org.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets March 15

The Northmor Local School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 in the board office at 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, go to the district’s website www.knightpride.org.

Economic Development Committee meeting March 15

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Galion Schools BOE meets March 15

The Galion City School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on March 15 in the Galion Middle School computer lab. For information, go to the district website www.galionschools.org.

Finance Committee meeting March 16

The Galion City Council Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Police, Fire, Health Committee meets March 17

The Galion City Council Police, Fire, and Health Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

City Council meets March 22

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Crestline Schools BOE meets April 11

The Crestline Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11 in the Crestline High School cafetorium. For information, go to the district’s website www.crestlinebulldogs.org.

Crawford County Board of DD meets March 17

The Crawford County Board of DD will hold their regular board meeting on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the board room at 1630 E. Southern Avenue, Bucyrus, Ohio.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets April 19

The Northmor Local School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in the board office at 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, go to the district’s website www.knightpride.org.

Galion Schools BOE meets April 19

The Galion City School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in the Galion Middle School computer lab. For information, go to the district website www.galionschools.org