Legion now leading the Veterans Banners Project

GALION — The Galion History Center is pleased that the Galion American Legion Auxiliary has decided to carry on the Veteran Banner Project for the Galion community. The Galion History Center is proud of the Veteran Banner Project and being able to bring it to Galion but they chose to end their management of the project and hoped another organization would choose to take over leadership.

The Galion American Legion Auxiliary Post 243 decided to carry on with the banners. Photorama is still making the banners.

The Veterans Banners hang along the streets of uptown Galion and on Heise Park Lane.

The 2022 banner price is $51. A 5×7 or 4×6 photo of the veteran in military uniform must accompany the registration. A registration form for banners is available from Sherry Thomas at 419-544-4675, or Rita Hinklin at 419-544-3732.. Or email ALAveteransbanners22@yahoo.com

Sign up will be March 10, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the banquet hall at the Legion at 118 South Market St., Galion. Past years’ banners may also be displayed at a cost of $10.

** If you signed up for a banner in 2021 through the Galion History Center, your banner WILL hang for a 2nd year in 2022. You will receive a letter from GHC soon regarding the transfer and your pick-up protocol.