BELLVILLE — At the Clear Fork Dairy Belle, Alyssa Watts, left, and Tara Hayden, right, prepare a Reese’s Pieces Parfait, which can also be made with chopped Reece’s Cups. The Dairy Belle, owned by Skip and Sara Hursh opened for the season on Valentine’s Day. The Dairy Belle is easily accessible off St. Rt. 13 entering Bellville, just before the blue bridge. Not only do they offer soft serve and scooped ice cream, but they also offer made-to-order burgers, sandwiches, hand cut fries and a wide variety of sides are also available.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_IMG-8062.jpg