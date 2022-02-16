Lowe-Volks presents “Nature’s Rainbow”

The Crawford County Park District is offering a splash of color in the midst of winter Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. Nature’s Rainbow will be presented at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

This exhibit continues to run through February 28. The exhibit will be available during Nature Center hours.

Beat the winter blahs by stopping in at the Crawford Park District’s Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center to enjoy a colorful display of Ohio’s native flora and fauna. The photos on exhibit, taken by Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea Gottfried, offer a welcome retreat from the whites and browns of winter, providing a glimpse of the rainbow of hues about to come in spring. Join Chelsea as she gives a presentation on her photos. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30.

For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.