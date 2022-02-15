Skating enthusiast trades rollerblades for taking to the ice

BELLVILLE — Frigid temperatures aren’t all bad. It was 19 degrees Jan. 29 in Bellville, but the rink on the village green still drew skating enthusiasts. John Zehner, Bellville, left, talks to two of his children at the rink. “I used to rollerblade, he said,”but I just started ice skating this year.” Watching him, it’s apparent rollerblading gave him a significant edge on the ice. At righ, his sons Ayden, front, and Colton, back, also enjoy the well-groomed rink.

