Trick-or-treat is Oct. 31 in Galion

GALION — The Galion City Health Department is urging area resident to be cautious and to be cognizant of COVID-19 safety measures as the city celebrate trick-or-treat from 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 31.

These tips from the health department are intended to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

FOR PARENTS

Perform health screenings to possible trick-or-treat participants before allowing starting. Do not allow anyone who is feeling sick to take part.

Masks should be worn at all times.

Stay six feet away from other families.

Bring and use hand sanitizer frequently while trick-or-treating.

If possible, wipe off all candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when kids get home … before they eat anything.

If a child or household member is at greater risk from COVID-19, consider opting out of this year’s celebration.

FOR TRICK-OR-TREATERS

Design and wear a mask.

Wash hands before opening and eating any candy.

Trick-or-treat with family members only, and not in large groups.

Do not eat candy while trick-or-treating. Wait until you get home and then wipe the candy with sanitizing wipes if possible.

Wear reflective clothing.

Only walk on sidewalks or on the edge of the road, facing traffic.

IF GIVING OUT TREATS

Do not pass out candy if you are feeling sick.

Wash hands or use hand sanitizer often, even if you’re wearing gloves prior to passing out treats.

Masks should be worn at all times.

If possible, place a table or other physical object between you and the trick-or-treater.

Do not allow beggars to grab candy. Place it in their bag for them.

Only hand out pre-packaged, factory wrapped items.

Do not hand out home-made wrapped treats.

One more tip: The health department also is encouraging resident to skip hayrides and haunted houses this year.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/10/web1_Trick-or-Treat-2019-photo.jpg