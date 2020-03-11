Bellville-area news briefs

Ashland University dean’s list

ASHLAND — These students were named to the fall dean’s list at Ashland University: Allyson Vinson of Mansfield, a Clear Fork graduate; Brittney Hart of Bellville, a Clear Fork graduate; Bradley Studenmund of Bellville, a Clear Fork graduate; Jenna Hoffer of Lexington, a Clear Fork graduate; Tawny Hetsler of Mansfield, a Clear Fork graduate; Samantha Mowry of Lexington, a Clear Fork graduate; Mason Feeman of Bellville, a Clear Fork gradate; James Willis of Mansfield, a Colonel Crawford graduate; Kristyn Conrad of Mount Vernon; Michelle Sant of Mount Vernon; Matthew Scruggs of Bellville; Rebecca Duckworth of Lexington, and Kade Sayre of Lexington.

AARP driving class cancelled

RICHLAND COUNTY —Richland Public Health has decided to cancel the scheduled March 24 AARP Senior Driver Safety Class. The news release announcing the class was sent yesterday.

“We are taken an extra measure of precaution, especially for our seniors, in canceling this class due to concerns with the coronavirus,” said course instructor Reed Richmond. “Future classes are being put on hold for now.”

Richmond said the AARP Safe Driver Course for anyone 50 and over is available online through AARP’s website.

Speaker named for Sunday service at All Souls

BELLVILLE — The Rev. Samuel Prince will deliver a message called “Joy & Justice Belong Together – Take Your Shoes Off” during the 10:30 a.m. service at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville, 25 Church St.

Prince will discuss how Joy and Justice are intertwined. The relentless ongoing journey of justice, of liberation continues to unfold. It raises interesting questions: Where am I, where are we on this continuum from tolerance of racial justice; environmental justice; fully conscious, unqualified equality for women; and full embrace of LGBTQIA individuals.

Alzheimer’s Association sets April 3 program

RICHLAND COUNTY – The Richland County Dementia Capable Coalition, under the leadership of the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter, will hold an educational program on the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s for all interested residents of Richland County.

The hour-long event will be on Friday, April 3 at 1 pm at the Liberty Nursing Center of Mansfield, 535 Lexington Ave. and is open to the public.

Richland Newhope holds big event at Lex Lanes

LEXINGTON — Richland Newhope held its inaugural bowling event at Lex Lanes on March 4 to celebrate National Developmental Disability Awareness Month. The focus for the event was 8th-grade students and Richland County elected officials. The students involved were students with a disability and students that were considered leaders of their class. Newhope mixed the students with a public official to create unified teams.

“We were very blessed to be included, and it was an opportunity for us to see these students shine and to get to celebrate their abilities.,” said Richland County Commissioner Marilyn John.

Additional activities include the 19thCommunity Awareness Day on March 12 at The Life Celebration Reception Center, a booth at the Richland Area Chamber’s Business Expo at Fairhaven Hall on March 19 and the third Step into Spring free fun walk March 27 at the Richland Mall.

The walk is being held in conjunction with Richland Public Health, Richland County Children Services, and the Richland Mall.Other activities to mark Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month include displays at the main branch of the Mansfield-Richland County Public Library and the Richland Mall.

Richland Area Chamber Business Expo is March 19

MANSFIELD – The Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development will have its 15th Business Expo on Thursday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds. Booth space is sold out once again, with over 100 local businesses and non-profit organizations exhibiting.

This year the event will have a “Get in the Game” theme. Admission and parking is free, and the Business Expo is open to the general public. Individual booths will be offering prizes, samples and giveaways. The Chamber will also be holding prize drawings including a Landoll’s Mohican Castle overnight stay. A canned food drive is also being held and every attendee who brings a can will receive an entry into a special prize drawing.

For more information, visit www.RichlandAreaChamber.com.

Project Dawn class is March 12

MANSFIELD — Richland Public Health is hosting a Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone) training and distribution class on March 12. Through the Project DAWN program, Richland Public Health educates, trains and distributes Project DAWN kits to concerned individuals at no cost, made possible through an allocation from the Ohio Department of Health.

Richland Public Health will offer in-person training for individuals who would like a Project DAWN kit. The class is Thursday, March 12 at 2 p.m. in the Corley Room (lower level, rear parking lot). Pre-registration is required. Call Amanda at 419-774-4550 or Emily at 419-774-4773. Training will be roughly 45 minutes and registered persons will receive a FREE Narcan Kit after completion of the training.

Project DAWN kits include two doses of naloxone (Narcan), one face shield for rescue breathing, a pair of gloves, a quick reference tool, a Project DAWN brochure and training DVD, and a Richland Public Health resource guide that includes treatment options throughout Richland County.