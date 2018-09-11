Busy Saturday expected in Galion with art walk, Ohio Open Doors initiative

GALION — Anyone looking for something local to do this coming weekend need look no further than Historic Uptowne Galion.

Three historical Galion locations will participate in the Ohio Open Doors Celebration along with an uptown Art Walk by Brush & Palette Art Gallery.

The Ohio History Connection created Ohio Open Doors in 2016 to promote and inspire pride in Ohio’s heritage and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson on Oct. 15, 1966, the Act has proven instrumental in transforming the face of communities from coast to coast, establishing the legal framework and incentives to preserve historic buildings, landscapes and archaeological sites. It drives economic revitalization by attracting investment, supporting small business, stabilizing neighborhoods and creating jobs.

There are three locations in Galion participating in this state wide event.

The Galion Historical Society will open the Galion History Museum & Gift Shop located at 132 South Union Street in the carriage house of Brownella Cottage from noon-4 p.m. This local history museum features exhibits of Bishop Brown’s personal belongs, Galion military artifacts and uniforms, and artifacts and memorabilia from prominent Galion businesses and organizations like the Red Cross, Galion Iron Works, and the North Electric Company.

Brownella Cottage will not be open during the event.

The Galion Big Four Depot at 127 North Washington Street will also be open 12-4 p.m this Saturday.

Jennifer Kuns, a member of the Depot Restoration Committee, along with fellow member Marty Cecil, will offer guided building tours of the Depot, which has not been open to the public in nearly fifteen years. There will also be information about the upcoming rehabilitation for the building.

The newly added Depot Pavilion will be open and refreshments will be served as well.

Another site to visit is the Bloomer and Nellie Gill House at 342 Harding Way West from 1-4 p.m.

Preserving Galion will host tours of the landmark house designed by noted architect Louis Kamper, which was visited by Thomas Edison and Henry Ford. Preserving Galion will also be offering a free, abbreviated version of its new “Secrets & Scandals” Galion History Walk in Uptowne Galion.

Brush and Palette Art Gallery will also be holding their 2018 Uptown Galion Art Walk on Saturday from 12-5 p.m.

The event will feature artists demonstrating, displaying, and/or selling their art or craft work in front of participating local businesses. Visitors to the event may pick up a map of artist locations at BPAG.

A special gallery photography show, “History and Happenings”, is being staged at BPAG with an open house to coincide with the art walk. This show will feature original photos of the Galion area by various photo artists.

For information about the photography show, please visit the gallery’s page on Facebook. BPAG is located at 114 Harding Way East (rear) in Cider Alley.

Open Doors initiative, art walk will lure visitors to Galion

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer

Contact Erin Miller at emiller@aimmediamidwest.com or 419-468-1117 x-2049.

