‘Stuff the Bus’ at Final Third Friday’s 2018 finale

GALION — This week is the 2018 finale of the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber’sThird Friday in Galion celebration. Organizers are wrapping up the second year of Third Friday in Galion by gathering school supplies for students in Galion City and Galion St. Joseph’s schools.

The ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign is held annually by the Galion Crestline Chamber of Commerce. Numerous boxes have placed — and are still available to fill — at businesses all over Galion for the collection of school supply donations. Businesses are encouraged to bring their boxes to the Historic Uptowne Galion gazebo Friday or drop the collection box off in advance at the chamber office. A bus from Galion City Schools will be on hand for student volunteers to gather donation boxes and ‘stuff the bus’ with the donations received.

The Covert Food Court will feature foods from regulars Rus-Men Farms, Bistro 217, East of Chicago Pizza and Mark’s Homemade Ice Cream. Live entertainment will begin at 5 p.m. with gospel music by Comforter and Friends, followed by the Galion Area Band at 6 p.m.

A new performer to take the stage this Friday is North Central Ohio native Luke Adkins. Adkins is an acoustic musician and will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Donley Ford of Galion will conclude it’s portion of Third Friday festivities by holding the grand prize drawings from the entries they have been collecting at Third Friday all summer. Prizes include tickets for four to a Cleveland Indians game, tickets to Cedar Point, and a $200 gift certificate to Crossroads Candles.

Brush and Palette Art Gallery will conclude its Tiny Tiger Hunt for this summer by offering eight locations for kids to find a tiger this month. The gallery will also be hiding multiple painted rocks throughout the uptown area and will hold an Art Walk outside their location in Cider Alley.

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer