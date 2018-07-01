Galion City Council discusses speed limit, electric code changes

GALION — Tuesday’s bi-weekly meeting of Galion City Council was short and sweet, but council members took care of business as usual.

The first ordinance on the agenda related to approving adjustments to the city’s electric code. One of the changes is a requirement for the city to hire a certified electrician to perform inspections.

Council member Mike Richart asked if hiring a certified electrician was a priority considering concerns about budget and city finance issues. The decision was made to send the measure back to committee for further considerations.

Council also approved on its final reading an ordinance to allow the Ohio Department of Transportation to do a speed zone study in the area of State Route 61 on the east side of Galion, from the intersection of Ohio 309 north to U.S. 30. Council is looking into a speed reduction from 50 to 45 mph due to residences and a church in that area.

Just prior to the conclusion of the meeting, council president Carl Watt took a moment to recognize the retirement of City Building Inspector Bob Johnston. Watt thanked Johnston for his years of service to the city.

“I will miss everyone,” Johnston said.

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer

Contact Erin Miller at emiller@aimmediamidwest.com or 419-468-1117 x-2049.

