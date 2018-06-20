Galion police reports

Thursday
12:18 p.m. — Police investigated a report of a suspicious man talking to children in the 200 block of Fellow Street.
12:40 p.m. — A resident of Portland Way North reported a man stalking a teenager.
2:55 p.m. — A report of loud music was investigated in the 400 block of South Pierce Street.
5:34 p.m. — A non-injury accident in the drive-thru at Wendy’s was investigated.
5:38 p.m. — Police investigated a neighborhood dispute in the 300 block of South Street.
8:36 p.m. — A drug investigation was conducted in the 100 block of Easton Way.
9:28 p.m. — An assault was investigated in the 300 block of Hensley Avenue.
9:44 p.m. — A report of a missing juvenile was investigated.
11:54 p.m. — Police investigated a disturbance in the 300 block of North Columbus Street.
Friday
1:34 a.m. — A 27 year old individual was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of West Atwood Street.
8:16 a.m. — A small girl’s bicycle found in the 200 block of First Avenue was turned over to police.
9:43 a.m. — Officers assisted the county dog warden in the 1000 block of South Market Street.
10:18 a.m. — Officers assisted the Crestline Police Department at Galion Community Hospital.
11:38 a.m. — Police investigated a report of an assault in the 200 block of North Union Street.
3:13 p.m. — A resident in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue reported an X-Box stolen.
3:15 p.m. — A resident informed police of an assault in the 1200 block of Ohio 598.
5:44 p.m. — Police were notified of non-injury accident in the 600 block of Elm Street.
7:17 p.m. — A neighborhood dispute was investigated in the 600 block of Grove Avenue.
10:30 p.m. — Police investigated a dispute in the South Boston Street area.
10:41 p.m. — A resident in the area of Libby Lane reported a woman came into her residence and seemed to be under the influence of something.
Saturday
1:33 a.m. — A bag with white powder inside was found in the 100 block of East Street and turned over to police.
4:36 a.m. — Officers assisted EMS in the 400 block of Portland Way North.
7:39 a.m. — A resident from S. Jefferson St. reported a beer bottle thrown into a window of the residence.
10:56 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 1300 block of Harding Way East.
12:45 p.m. — A man was found deceased lying in a ditch area in the 1300 block of Harding Way East. He was then released to a local funeral home.
1:07 p.m. — A male was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Frazier Court.
2:09 p.m. — A report of a fight between a man and woman at Circle K was investigated.
5:29 p.m. — A report of an assault was taken at Galion Community Hospital.
8:40 p.m. — A report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of East Church Street was investigated.
Sunday
4:46 p.m. — A resident from North Columbus Street reported being threatened by people he knows.
5:24 p.m. — Police investigated a neighborhood dispute in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue.
5:57 p.m. — A report of a restroom vandalized at Amann Reservoir was investigated.
