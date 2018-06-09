Galion police reports

Saturday

1:26 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

8:58 a.m. — A Zimmerman Avenue resident reported receiving harassing telephone calls.

1:03 p.m. — A report of two juveniles on the pump house at Powers Reservoir was investigated and the boys were advised to stay off the pump house.

8:23 p.m. — A report of a Fitbit stolen from a residence in the 500 block of Richardson Avenue was investigated.

9:20 p.m. — A Sixth Avenue resident reported finding counterfeit money in a yard. Officers confiscated the money.

9:27 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 100 block of South Pierce Street.

9:28 p.m. — A report of vandalism to a vehicle in the Public Square area was investigated.

10:14 p.m. — A fight in the South Market and Parson Street area was investigated.

11:30 p.m. — A fight in the 300 block of Homer Street was investigated.

11:45 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 100 block of Easton Way.

Sunday

12:14 a.m. — A 24 year old female was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

12:36 a.m. — A report of someone on a bike that is drunk and crashing was investigated. A 64 year old male was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

1:39 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

3:16 p.m. — A Grove Avenue reported receiving threatening text messages from someone she knows.

5:52 p.m. — A theft complaint was taken at the police department.

6:32 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was investigated in the 200 block of Hessenauer Drive.

9:10 p.m. — A disturbance was investigated in the Fellow Street area.

10:56 p.m. — An assault on a juvenile was investigated in the 1200 block of Oliver Street.

Monday

12:38 a.m. — A person reported someone following them in the North Liberty Street area.

12:46 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of South Washington Street. A male was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center.

1:19 a.m. — A North Market Street resident reported that a tree fell and damaged wires.

1:48 a.m. — A report of a man and woman fighting in the North Market Street area near Public Square was investigated.

11:29 a.m. — A Third Avenue resident reported a vehicle vandalized.

12:10 p.m. — A Dawsett Avenue resident reported a lawnmower stolen.

2:08 p.m. — A report of a man using someone else’s checks at Moto Mart was investigated.

8:09 p.m. — A report of a man burning grass was investigated. A male was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

8:55 p.m. — A Portland Way North resident reported receiving harassing text messages.

8:56 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of Erie Street was investigated.

10:26 p.m. — An Eighth Avenue resident reported someone stole a Social Security Disability card from their apartment.

Tuesday

10:39 a.m. — A report of a line down in an alley off of Riblet Street was a cable line.

1:01 p.m. — Officers assisted Richland County authorities in the 400 block of Harding Way West.

1:37 p.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated in the 300 block of Harding Way West.

2:23 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of Grant Street reported their dog bitten by another dog.

2:43 p.m. — A wallet found at Moto Mart was turned over to officers.

5:10 p.m. — A report of a suspicious person at Heise Park was investigated.

5:33 p.m. — The theft of Suboxone was reported by a resident in the 500 block of Third Avenue.

8:08 p.m. — A male was arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana at his residence.

8:54 p.m. — A report of a fight in the 100 block of North Market Street was investigated.

8:59 p.m. — A two-vehicle injury accident on Ohio 309 near Railroad Street was investigated. EMS transported victims to Galion Community Hospital and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.

Wednesday