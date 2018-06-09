Galion police reports

Saturday
1:26 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.
8:58 a.m. — A Zimmerman Avenue resident reported receiving harassing telephone calls.
1:03 p.m. — A report of two juveniles on the pump house at Powers Reservoir was investigated and the boys were advised to stay off the pump house.
8:23 p.m. — A report of a Fitbit stolen from a residence in the 500 block of Richardson Avenue was investigated.
9:20 p.m. — A Sixth Avenue resident reported finding counterfeit money in a yard. Officers confiscated the money.
9:27 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 100 block of South Pierce Street.
9:28 p.m. — A report of vandalism to a vehicle in the Public Square area was investigated.
10:14 p.m. — A fight in the South Market and Parson Street area was investigated.
11:30 p.m. — A fight in the 300 block of Homer Street was investigated.
11:45 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 100 block of Easton Way.
Sunday
12:14 a.m. — A 24 year old female was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Harding Way East.
12:36 a.m. — A report of someone on a bike that is drunk and crashing was investigated. A 64 year old male was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Harding Way East.
1:39 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.
3:16 p.m. — A Grove Avenue reported receiving threatening text messages from someone she knows.
5:52 p.m. — A theft complaint was taken at the police department.
6:32 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was investigated in the 200 block of Hessenauer Drive.
9:10 p.m. — A disturbance was investigated in the Fellow Street area.
10:56 p.m. — An assault on a juvenile was investigated in the 1200 block of Oliver Street.
Monday
12:38 a.m. — A person reported someone following them in the North Liberty Street area.
12:46 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of South Washington Street. A male was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center.
1:19 a.m. — A North Market Street resident reported that a tree fell and damaged wires.
1:48 a.m. — A report of a man and woman fighting in the North Market Street area near Public Square was investigated.
11:29 a.m. — A Third Avenue resident reported a vehicle vandalized.
12:10 p.m. — A Dawsett Avenue resident reported a lawnmower stolen.
2:08 p.m. — A report of a man using someone else’s checks at Moto Mart was investigated.
8:09 p.m. — A report of a man burning grass was investigated. A male was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
8:55 p.m. — A Portland Way North resident reported receiving harassing text messages.
8:56 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of Erie Street was investigated.
10:26 p.m. — An Eighth Avenue resident reported someone stole a Social Security Disability card from their apartment.
Tuesday
10:39 a.m. — A report of a line down in an alley off of Riblet Street was a cable line.
1:01 p.m. — Officers assisted Richland County authorities in the 400 block of Harding Way West.
1:37 p.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated in the 300 block of Harding Way West.
2:23 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of Grant Street reported their dog bitten by another dog.
2:43 p.m. — A wallet found at Moto Mart was turned over to officers.
5:10 p.m. — A report of a suspicious person at Heise Park was investigated.
5:33 p.m. — The theft of Suboxone was reported by a resident in the 500 block of Third Avenue.
8:08 p.m. — A male was arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana at his residence.
8:54 p.m. — A report of a fight in the 100 block of North Market Street was investigated.
8:59 p.m. — A two-vehicle injury accident on Ohio 309 near Railroad Street was investigated. EMS transported victims to Galion Community Hospital and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.
Wednesday
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU