Busy summer of fun continues at Galion Public Library

GALION- The summer may be only halfway through, but time is running out to participate in the Summer Reading Program at Galion Public Library.

Since early June, an array of activities geared toward children and teens have taken place under the catchy banner of “Oceans of Possibilities.”

So far, leadership is pleased with the progress.

“It’s been fun to come in and put my own take on it (the summer program),” Children’s Librarian Kylie Litell said. “It’s also fun to see the kids’ reactions.”

Litell, who assumed her role last December, thanks Nancy Foss and Chloe Klepatzki, who serve as her assistants. Foss leads story time Tuesday and Wednesday mornings for children under age six.

After two years of COVID-related slowdowns, 2022 has been busy. Litell said roughly 300 children have participated in library programs this summer, with 255 of those being age 12 or under. The Summer Reading Program portion officially concludes July 31.

Litell is a native of nearby Lexington and holds a master’s degree in library science.

Movie Night, which features timely classics from animation studios, continues July 21 at 6 p.m., with all ages welcome.

There are also anime clubs (the second Tuesday of each month); Lego clubs (the second Thursday); as well as craft nights (the next being July 26) throughout the summer and fall.

Galion Public Library, which began as a log cabin now situated at Heise Park, has been perched at 123 North Market Street since back in 1904.

Contact them via phone at 419-468-3203 or email [email protected] for more information.

