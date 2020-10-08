Heart, vascular specialists join OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital

MANSFIELD — OhioHealth Physicians Group recently welcomed two heart and vascular specialists – electrophysiologist Andrea Uradu, MD, and vascular surgeon Anatoliy Shakh, MD. Both have joined the medical staff of OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Dr. Uradu specializes in diagnosing, treating and correcting the heart’s most complex electrical disorders. This includes arrhythmia ablation, atrial fibrillation, cardiac risk assessment, geriatric cardiovascular disease, as well as heart disease in women. She also specializes in implantable cardioverter defibrillator implantation and management, myocardial infarction and pacemaker therapy, including implantation, lead extraction and management, rhythm management and supraventricular tachycardia.

She graduated from the College of Medicine at Howard University in Washington, DC. Dr. Uradu’s training includes an internal medicine residency at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut and fellowships in clinical cardiac electrophysiology at the University of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City and the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. A fellowship in cardiology was completed at Indiana University in Indianapolis.

In addition to seeing patients at Mansfield Hospital, Dr. Shakh will see patients at OhioHealth Marion Hospital. His area of expertise is treating conditions like abdominal aortic aneurysms, as well as carotid artery stenosis, peripheral vascular and critical limb disease and venous problems like the formation of blood clots deep within the veins, predominantly in the legs.

Dr. Shakh, who is board eligible in general surgery and vascular surgery, had a fellowship in vascular surgery at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He completed his residency in general surgery at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the State University of New York in Buffalo.

Both are accepting new patients by physician referral. For an appointment with Drs. Uradu or Shakh at the Medical Offices at Mansfield Hospital at 335 Glessner Ave., call (567) 241.7000. To reach Dr. Shakh’s practice at 1050 Delaware Avenue in Marion, call (740) 383.7000.

Andrea Urado https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/10/web1_Uradu_Andrea-698_print.jpg Andrea Urado