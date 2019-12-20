A time for giving: National Honor Society members make life a little brighter

GALION — With the holiday season here, National Honor Society members are showing off their giving nature. Once again, they will make life a little better for area residents They adopted four families this year and put in the work to make the holidays a little merrier for all.

National Honor Society adviser Tena Eyster has been in charge of the program for six years. Each year she has headed up the “Adopt-a-Family” community service project. She goes to Community Action and they give her a few families who need extra help. She passe on that information to the NHS members. The lists include the first names of a kid, and their ages, and what each is asking for. Each National Honor Society is then given a $20 limit to shop for that child.

“National Honor Society seeks to groom students to be well-rounded leaders in the future,” Eyster said. “Real leaders, of course, have to know how to manage themselves, but they also have to know how to care about and for other people. This project not only fosters compassion, it fosters teamwork and camaraderie among our members.”

Four Galion-area families were adopted this year. The students were divided into four groups, each headed by an NHS officer: Anna Court; president; Kacie Runyon, vice president; Kiana Moulton, secretary; or Caleb Strack, treasurer.

“When we were given our family, the mother just asked for stuff for her family and house-cleaning supplies,” Runyon said. “It just opens your eyes to the fact that not everyone is as fortunate as others. I really like doing this because it feels good to be able to help others out, especially around the holidays. We were each given a $20 limit, but I think most of us went a little over. It just feels good to help.”

The others members of National Honor Society agreed that being able to help out a family in need is a great feeling, and they’re happy they get to do it.

“The members put much thought and spirit into their purchases,” Eyster said. “Many of them work, and they used their own money to bring holiday joy to the lives of others. I am very proud of them.”

Member of Galion's National Honor Society sort and wrap the item they purchased this year for the group's adopt-a-family program.

Member of Galion’s National Honor Society sort and wrap the item they purchased this year for the group’s adopt-a-family program.

National Honor Society members making life a little brighter