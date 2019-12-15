Galion’s Fox Winery a stop on Ohio’s ‘Cheers to History’ trail

MANSFIELD — Galion’s Fox Winery, 227 Harding Way East, is gaining a reputation far beyond the city’s corpration limits. The winery in Historic Uptowne Galion opened in September, 2017.

In 2019, Destination Mansfield-Richland County — that area’s tourist and convention bureau — updated its local Wine & Ale Trail to create a more regional appeal and get more eyes on each stop.

In addition to the seven Richland County sites, Destination Mansfield gained two new partners with the addition of Uniontown Brewing Co. in Ashland and Fox Winery in Galion. Those additions bring the total number of stops on this local trail to nine.

The new sites joined a collection of partners whose passion for craft and connection to history bring people from near and far to sip and savor their way through the trail. Learn more about each of the stops in the new Wine & Ale Trail brochure.

In addition to a new Wine & Ale Trail brochure that showcases all locations, there was an investment in getting the word out about the trail, the locations, and the history that surrounds many of our sites.

“Since many towns tout their own version of a beverage trail, we wanted to set our trail apart by focusing on and promoting the connection to history at our wineries and breweries,” said Lee Tasseff, president of Mansfield-area tourism agency. “Wine & Ale seekers not only can enjoy local wines and brews on our trail, but they can immerse themselves in real local history in a century-old mortuary, a vintage bank vault, a blueberry plantation, and an old-world cask ale brewery to mention a few. As the brochure says ‘Cheers to History.’”

Destination Mansfield-Richland County is known for connecting the dots and creating themes to benefit the area and this is just another example of that approach. It partnered with TourismOhio, the state tourism marketing organization, to create a storytelling marketing campaign themed around our “Cheers to History” message. The plan included a new story written by Great Lakes Publishing about out trail, including all the historic components.

New experiences are popping up and Destination Mansfield is proud to have curated one of those experiences in the Wine & Ale Trail. It’s part what Destination Mansfield – Richland County does to let visitors know what’s here and increase the visibility of the greater community on an ever-widening scale. When more visitors, no matter the reason, come and spend their money in this area, they help support the economic viability of great amenities like high-end wineries, specialty breweries, and small business in the community. These amenities are used by visitors and locals alike and are essential for the quality of life that make this area a great place to live and work

