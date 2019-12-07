This, That & the Other; New Galion gift shop offers personalized clothing, and a lot more

GALION — With Christmas shopping in full swing, a new business in Historic Uptowne Galion will certainly be of help for those seeking perfect presents for family and friends.

“This, That & the Other” opened two weeks ago at 107 Harding Way East and offers a wide selection of custom, handmade items created by owner Brandy Bowser.

“I started doing custom clothing work out of my house about a year ago,” Bowser said. “I just started with decals because I didn’t have a heat press or anything and then I got my heat press for Christmas and started offering shirts. I kind of took off from there.

“I slowly outgrew my house and I had a lot of questions about ready-to-sell things, items people could just come in and buy, and I didn’t have that. First I didn’t have room and then I didn’t have a store front to sell them. This is a custom shop, so I do a lot of personalized items. If people send me a picture of something they want I can make it. Most of my sales come from Galion Spirit wear, but I do a lot of other things.”

With her new store front, Bowser now has many items that are ready-to-sell. Still, if people want something they see, they can ask her to make it in different sizes or colors.

“I do any clothing really,” she said. “I do sweat pants, duffel bags, hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts and I have the Santa sacks that have the kids’ names on them or the little elves I can put names on. I also have some of my sister’s things in here, too. She has her own business in Georgia and she’s got a pretty big following here. She does the retractable badge reels and the key chains and sends them to me. I also have earrings … some I make, some I don’t.”

Bowser’s initial interest started with a gifted Cricut machine.

“I guess I was kind of intimidated by it. It sat in the box for months,” she said. “I finally decided to get it out and try something. Once I had my heat press I just made a couple shirts for my son and posted them on my Facebook page and people started asking for things, so I started a business page on Facebook, and it just kind of took off. It’s way bigger than I expected.”

But Bowser is OK with additional growth.

“I want to get my name out there and I have a pretty good following on Facebook, but I’d like to see the business grow,” she said. “I’d like to grow orders and I’d like to get a little bit more of the outside school districts. A lot of people think I only do Galion, but I can do any school.

“I also want people to know I offer more than just shirts, because most people think I’m just a t-shirt shop. I call myself a gift shop. It’s not just clothing. I’ll change out the Christmas things for other seasonal items and I’m always open to new ideas. I’ll give anything a try.”

This, That & the Other is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call Brandy at 419-777-7198.

Courtesy photo

Brandy Bowser is the owner of This, That & the Other, a new shot in downtown Galion at 107 Harding Way East. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0303.jpg Courtesy photo

Brandy Bowser is the owner of This, That & the Other, a new shot in downtown Galion at 107 Harding Way East. Photo by Jodi Myers

This that and the other is a new gift shop in Galion. Owner Brandy Bowser makes personalized clothing items, but offers a lot more, including Galion spirit wear, jewelry and seasonal items. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0299.jpg Photo by Jodi Myers

This that and the other is a new gift shop in Galion. Owner Brandy Bowser makes personalized clothing items, but offers a lot more, including Galion spirit wear, jewelry and seasonal items. Photo by Jodi Myers

This that and the other, 107 Harding Way East, opened in November. The gift shop offers one-of-a-kind items made by owner Brandy Bowser. Call 419-777-7198 for more information. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0302.jpg Photo by Jodi Myers

This that and the other, 107 Harding Way East, opened in November. The gift shop offers one-of-a-kind items made by owner Brandy Bowser. Call 419-777-7198 for more information.

New Galion gift shop offers personalized clothing, and a lot more