Another home for history: Galion Historical Society readying new annex to open next year

GALION — The Galion Historical Society has announced the acquisition of an “annex” at 331 E. Railroad St. This new annex will allow for the display of some of the larger items that have to do with Galion history.

An official name for this property will be decided at the November historical society board meeting. This property is an addition to current property holdings at the corner of West Walnut and South Union streets. These include Brownella Cottage and Carriage House, which serves as Galion’s history museum; the old Middle School lot; The Koppe-Skinner House, 201 S. Walnut St., which serves as the Historical Society office; and the Historic Grace Church, 130 W. Walnut Street.

“The annex really allows us to prepare museum style displays for our larger items,” said Mike Matter, vice president of the board. “These items belong to Galion, not the Historical Society, and most of Galion has never seen many of the pieces now being set up for display. We are working to complete the displays for a grand opening in early 2020. For many Galionites — particularly those approaching Social Security age and beyond — this really is going to be a walk down memory lane.”

The “annex” was recently acquired with funds from the estates of Joice Hayden-Cating and Marta Helfrich-Miller. Both graciously remembered Galion — through the Galion Historical Society — in their estates.

“This annex was definitely needed to properly preserve and promote the larger items entrusted to our care, and it became the last piece of the preservation puzzle, in addition to photos, 3-D artifacts, historical documents, ledgers and textiles,” said Galion Historical Society board president Marcia Yunker. “I would like to thank our treasurer, Tim Wertman, for taking the lead on this project and the board of directors for authorizing the building purchase and working diligently to meet our missions of promoting and preserving Galion History, as well as the history of surrounding townships.

”We are very excited to interactively share these larger items, up close and personal. Our Iron Works display is coming together with four major items in the building. There also are other larger pieces having to do with Galion business and industry. There also will be smaller displays remembering Galion City Schools by displaying the dedication plaques that were once found just inside the front doors, Neff Brothers’ Market signs, as well as the sign from the St. Marks Methodist Church … among others.”

And there is room for more items. Galion-area residents with larger items they may want to donate, or loan to the Historical Society for display, may stop in at the historical society office, 201 South Union St., or call 419-468-9338.

The Galion Historical Society is very thankful to Oakstone Landscaping, which was instrumental in donating their time as well as equipment and employee assistance to move several large items, include the coal-fired steam roller from Galion Iron Works. That roller was manufactured in 1922, and it was displayed in the Iron Works building on South Street for many years.

“We would also like to recognize Tim Musselman, owner of the Howard House, for his assistance in moving eight major pieces to the building and for his continued assistance in and around the new facility,” Mateer said.

This hearse is one of the items that will be displayed in a new annex to the Galion Historical Society. The annex will be named next month. It is at 331 E. Railroad St.

This hearse is one of the items that will be displayed in a new annex to the Galion Historical Society. The annex will be named next month. It is at 331 E. Railroad St. Courtesy photo

A new 'annex' of the Galion Historical was recently purchased as is now being readied for a grand opening celebration next year. This old steam fire engine is one of the items that will be on display.

A new ‘annex’ of the Galion Historical was recently purchased as is now being readied for a grand opening celebration next year. This old steam fire engine is one of the items that will be on display.