80 years young, still going strong: Carter Electric employees wish coworker a happy birthday

GALION — A beloved worker at Carter Electric was celebrated not only on his hard work and dedication to the company, but also for his 80th birthday at a special surprise party at the business on Friday afternoon.

Pat Baker, a life-long Galion resident, was welcomed by well wishers and pats on the back by fellow workers and family who showed up as well.

“He was born and raised here in Galion and and has worked at different factories in Galion and has been working here at Carter Electric for 13 years,” said Tee Carter, who owns Carter Electric with her husband John. “He’s very good at trouble shooting and he knows everything about motors.

“One of our guys started calling him ‘Pat Daddy’ years ago, and now every year we give out a Pat Daddy Award to the employee of the year,” Tee said. “It’s very special. He is such a Godly man, the dearest and most dedicated, hardest worker that we have. Everybody looks up to him, just everybody.”

A controls technician at Carter Electric, Baker has many fans at his workplace which employees around 40 people.

“This is his 80th birthday today and this party has been in the works for awhile,” Tee noted.

“When we get a new person who comes in to work here we tell them to try and absorb all the information they can from him because he knows everything…he really does,” said Mary Ann Heitzman “He’s a very kind person, he’s just such a super kind guy and he can take care of about everything we send him on.”

“He don’t take breaks, ever. He’s super smart and always has an answer and a solution for everything,” said coworker Tyler Hale. “And if not, he figures it out anyways.”

As Baker walked in to his party, he was genuinely surprised and big smile spread across his face as he looked around at everyone who showed up.

John Carter then said a few words about Baker before the party started.

“It’s just an honor to have you with us Pat… to just be associated with you and follow your example of the Pat Daddy Award,” John said. “Not complaining and just being consistent, being the energizer bunny and just going at it every day. You definitely lead by example. He’s steadfast in his faith and he’s consistent in his work and work ethic. Just ethical as a man, as a husband, and as a dad.

“We can all look at Pat and say I want to be like that guy just in the qualities he has,” John said.

“I was raised in Galion and graduated from Galion High School in 1957,” Baker said. “I spent a lot of time at North Electric I think I had 21 years there and then moved on to Galion AMCO, now Galion LLC.

“I enjoy working,” Baker said. “I like working here because everyone is so great, John and everybody. I like the variety of work and all the people here.”

Baker said he doesn’t have plans to retire anytime soon, unless he and his wife Bev want to start traveling, he said. “And Bev doesn’t care much for travel,” he quipped.

Baker said he was really surprised by the party on Friday and said they got him to the office by telling him a garage door wouldn’t work.

“This is great, I wasn’t expecting it,” he said.

Baker and his wife Bev have lived in their home on Grant Street for over 50 years and they have three children, Mark, Julie, and Lynn, all of whom were at the party.

Photo by Jodi Myers Carter Electric employee Pat Baker got a log of attaboys, along with company owner John Carter during a special 80th birthday celebration last Friday at Carter Electric on Edwards Street.

