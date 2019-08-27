COLUMBUS — The Jared Mansfield Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution attended the OSDAR Fall Fun Fair on Aug. 17 at the Columbus Airport Marriott Hotel. In addition to meeting up with old friends and making new friends, we received information to help our chapter grow and met our new state officers and state chairmen.

The chapter received the following certificates:

OSDAR awards this citation to the Jared Mansfield Chapter for outstanding accomplishments in attaining Chapter Achievement Award, Level 1

OSDAR Constitution Week Committee presented Jared Mansfield Chapter, Ohio East Central Division, National, for Excellence in Constitution Week Leadership Award-Chapter & Community.

OSDAR Constitution Week Committee presented to Jared Mansfield Chapter, Ohio East Central Division, National, for Chapter with a Proclamation from a city Mayor

OSDAR Constitution Week Committee presented to Jared Mansfield Chapter, Ohio East Central Division for Chapter with the Most Number of Constitution Week Articles in Print Media.

The first chapter meeting of the 2019-2020 season will be Friday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. at Gorman Nature Center, 2295 Lexington Ave, Mansfield. Richland County Honor Bus Representative Deb Robinson will be our guest speaker.

DAR is dedicated to historical preservation, promotion of education and patriotic endeavors. Anyone interested in joining the DAR, please call the Chapter Regent at 941-224-4888

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_richland-daughters-1.jpg