Get your pet a bath, haircut at Galion Shampooch

GALION — Furry friends looking to get a little pampering and TLC can stop their search. A new pet grooming business recently opened in Galion.

Galion Shampooch, owned and operated by Sarah Campbell, is at 905 Portland Way North, directly behind the Kentucky Fried Chicken building. It has been open for more than two months.

“I’ve been grooming for about a year now, but decided since it was such a big market there was no reason not to start up my own business,” Campbell said.

There are several different packages offered at Shampooch, including the bath package: bath, the blow dry the groom of your choice, nail trim, gland and ear cleaning.

Another package includes everything mentioned before except for the grooming.

Campbell said prices vary for the package,s based on the size and breed of dog.

An avid animal lover, Campbell said she is excited for her new venture and has been pleasantly surprised how well the business has been received.

“I love all animals,” she said. “Ever since I was little I would volunteer at shelters. I’ve stuck with it. It was the easiest decision for a job choice that I could have made once I graduated from college in May.”

Campbell majored in business management in college because she said when she started college she knew she wanted to open her own business someday, but didn’t know what type of business.

“So my second year at North Central, to get my associate’s degree, I had an internship at the Richland County Humane Society and from then on I just knew I wanted to work with dogs and cats. I actually do volunteer services for the Richland County Humane Society,” she said. “If they get matting cases they’ll contact me. If they get a neglect case and a dog needs fully shaved and they can’t do there, they will call me. I’ll go pick one up and I’ll spend the day with it and kind of give it a day break and then take it back.”

Although she mainly grooms dogs, Campbell said she will do cats, too.

“I will, but I have to be kind of picky with cats though, because maybe if the cat was just rescued it could be on edge and you have to have special gloves, like no-bite gloves,” she said, noting she will even do rabbits. “Anything that has fur, I’ll take on.”

“I’ve very grateful for people giving me a chance because I know dogs are people’s children,” she said. “I know it’s hard to try someone out new when you’ve been going to another groomer for so long. A lot of people want to check out the location before they bring their dog to me, which I’m totally OK with. A lot of people stop by to make an appointment and look around and watch me with a dog or two to make sure they can trust me. I’m booked out 2½-3½ weeks consistently.

She enjoys her work.

“I like getting new clients in, meeting new dogs, meeting new people from the community and outside,” she said.

Hour at Shampooch are by appointment only, but Campbell said ideally she works Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 5 p.m. being the start of the last appointment. “But I will occasionally do a Saturday or Sunday for people who can’t get here through the week,” she explained.

To schedule an appointment, call 419-775-6035.

Photo by Jodi Myers Sarah Campbell has opened up Galion Shampooch at at 905 Portland Way North, behind KFC. She’s taking appointments to groom pets at 419-775-6035. You can also follow her business on Facebook. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_shampooch.jpg Photo by Jodi Myers Sarah Campbell has opened up Galion Shampooch at at 905 Portland Way North, behind KFC. She’s taking appointments to groom pets at 419-775-6035. You can also follow her business on Facebook.