Crawford Park District schedule

Get wet, wild at Aug. 11 water carnival

LEESVILLE — On Saturday, Aug. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., come to a water carnival at Lowe-Volk Park. This fun program will give participants an opportunity to focus on the importance of water in an ecosystem and to have a great time getting wet during water games. There will be fire trucks, a bicycle that goes across water, a slip and slide, and much more. Come ready to get wet and to have great family fun. Food concessions will be available.

For information on all park district programs and events, call 419-683-9000, visit www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or visit the Crawford Park District’s Facebook page.

New Washington Band at Lowe-Volk Park

LEESVILLE — On Sunday, July 29 at 2 p.m., the New Washington Band will perform for a special concert at Lowe-Volk Park. New Washington Band, under the direction of Scott Hiler, will perform a variety of tunes from days gone by. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs to the park for an afternoon of great music in a beautiful setting.

Tent camping Aug. 3 at Lowe-Volk Park

LEESVILLE — Come any time after 5 p.m. to set up your tent around the pond at Lowe-Volk Park. Registration will begin at 7 p.m., with programs starting at 7:30. Bring a treat or a dish to share with other campers. Yard games, fishing, campfire, woodland night hike and more are on the agenda. Continental breakfast will be provided on Saturday morning. Please call the Nature Center to reserve your spot. All youth must be accompanied by an adult.

Tellin’ Tales and Leesville History on Aug. 4

LEESVILLE — The Aug. 4 program is Fact or Fiction: It Lived in Crawford County. It starts at 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park/ This gathering is organized to share information about local history. Oral history can be full of facts and fiction. If it can be done, it is important to identify misconceptions and to stimulate comments like, “Wow, I never knew that Greensnakes lived in Crawford County.” Correctly identifying, naming and documenting wildlife is always an important natural history endeavor. Everyone is welcome to share their stories and their memorabilia.

Crickets and katydids program at Unger Park

BUCYRUS — Learn something about crickets and katydids during a program on Monday, Aug. 6, starting at 8:30 p.m. Unger Park is west of Bucyrus at 1303 Bucyrus Nevada Road. Join park district naturalist Warren Uxley to learn the sounds of late summer evenings. Tree crickets; ground crickets; meadow, conehead and bush katydids all combine to bring a rich cacophony to the twilight hours of late summer. Some are harsh, discordant, while others are soothing, restful.

Grasshoppers on Lowe-Volk program agenda Aug. 7

LEESVILLE — Learn about grasshoppers during this program, at 6 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. They can jump 20 times their body length in a single bound. Yes, Grasshoppers are truly unique group of insects. Together with their cousins — crickets and katydids — they make a grassland come alive. The Crawford Park District’s Joy-Etter Link will have fun activities related to these hoppers before a trip outside to catch them with a net. For kids up to grade 5 accompanied by an adult.

String-art program on Aug. 9

LEESVILLE —Create a feather masterpiece out of string, nails, and a 6-inch by 12-inch piece of wood at 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at Lowe-Volk Park with Candy Yocum. Bring your hammer and we’ll provide the rest. The class is limited to 25 participants ages 10 and up. Please call the Park District office to reserve a spot by Aug. 8 at 419-683-9000.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/07/web1_Water-Carnival.jpg