Sportsmanship at its finest

Galion High School cross country runner Jaiden Jones poses for a photo with Athletic Director Matt Tyrrell. Courtesy | Galion City Schools

Cross country runner Jaiden Jones, a student at Galion High School, displayed remarkable sportsmanship during the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Championship meet on Oct. 12. By doubling-back to help a fellow competitor, the lead runner from Ontario, who was experiencing a medical emergency, she and Addison Clever, Highland High School, were both disqualified from the race.

A letter from Ontario High School Athletic Director Jeff Fisher stated, “This selfless act assured the immediate safety of our athlete, yet disqualified their ability to compete and finish the race. Their decision demonstrates their level of awareness, kindness, and maturity, and recognition is due.” Both girls will be recognized on Nov. 13 at the MOAC Awards Banquet.

Galion City Schools regularly acknowledges students for modeling the seven core traits of the Portrait of a Tiger: resilience, self-discipline, integrity, balanced, involved, problem-solver and empathy.

“We are so proud of Jaiden,” claimed Matt Tyrrell, athletic director at Galion. “Her reaction in this situation shows that she embodies the Portrait of a Tiger!”

In recognition of her sportsmanship and to celebrate her achievements and extraordinary display of character, the Galion City School District officially declared Friday, Oct. 25, as Jaiden Jones Day. Jones was recognized during halftime of Friday’s varsity football regular season finale.

Submitted by Galion City Schools.