Program to highlight geology in Ohio

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Geology in Ohio

Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

Come and learn about the rocks, minerals, and fossils of Ohio with Crawford Park District volunteer Bryan Summer. Program participants will look at the Geological History of Ohio from the present day to the Ordovician Period around 500 million years ago. Ohio is famous for the Cincinnati Ordovician Fossils, colorful flint from Flint Ridge, limestone quarries, red sandstone from Richland County, and salt beds under Lake Erie. You can also find many types of rocks like granite and gold that have been carried down by glaciers from Canada to Ohio. There will be Ohio brochures and samples of Ohio’s rocks and minerals to examine. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Feeding Day

Monday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Lisa to help feed some of the animals that reside in the Lowe-Volk Nature Center. Help prepare food for the box turtles or dangle worms for the aquatic turtles to grab! Don’t forget our snakes would love a mouse, too!

Homeschool in Nature: Invasives

Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Lowe-Volk Park

This month we will learn about some plants that don’t belong in the park. We will then head out into the woods to remove some of these invasive species. Call the Park District at 419-683-9000 to register your 5- to 12-year-old.

Saw-whet Owls

Friday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Secretive and nocturnal, Northern Saw-whets are Ohio’s smallest owl. With a handful of nesting records in Ohio, saw-whets breed mostly in northern arboreal forests, with some venturing south in the fall and winter months. The Crawford Park District welcomes bird bander Bob Placier as he returns with his mist nets to gather data on these diminutive owls. A PowerPoint presentation will be followed by checks of the mist nets in the hopes of catching a few of these nocturnal flyers. Between net checks, there will be a campfire to enjoy the fall evening. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. Fun for the whole family!

