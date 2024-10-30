OhioHealth hosts community baby shower

Pictured are the teams from OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital who took part in the Richland County Community Baby Shower. Courtesy | OhioHealth

The OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital’s Women’s Health Unit and OhioHealth Physician Group’s obstetrics and gynecology team helped to make sure expecting and new mothers felt supported and prepared at the Oct. 17 Richland County Community Baby Shower. The Community Health Access Project hosted the event at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center for pregnant mothers and new parents with babies under three months.

As one of the vendors, OhioHealth had managers, educators, labor and delivery and mother-infant staff members, as well as a lactation consultant and midwife present at a table. While attendees decorated onesies and bibs for their little ones on the way, OhioHealth associates were able to answer any questions they had. They also gave away OhioHealth tote bags filled with educational materials, stress balls, wipes, and diapers.

Overall, OhioHealth gave out more than 200 packages of wipes and diapers, more than 150 onesies, and nearly 50 bibs. The hospital also donated a stroller wagon and baby monitor as door prizes. All donations were made possible by the OhioHealth Foundation.

Submitted by OhioHealth.