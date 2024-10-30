City of Galion honored by AMP

The City of Galion was honored for its achievements throughout the past year during the 2024 American Municipal Power (AMP) Annual Conference.

Galion Electric Division was commended for its participation in AMP’s Mutual Aid Program in recognition of the mutual aid assistance it provided to the village of Plymouth. Mutual aid is one of the most important aspects of AMP membership, as it ensures that assistance is available when it is needed most.

“Mutual aid is one of the most important aspects of our industry, and I am sincerely grateful to all the members who took part in our response efforts this past year,” said Michelle Palmer, AMP vice president of technical services and compliance.

The AMP Annual Conference took place Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 in Columbus. The organization’s premier event featured presentations and panel discussions by industry experts and speakers from AMP partner organizations.

Submitted by American Municipal Power.