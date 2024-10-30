A welcome visit from the youth

Gloria’s baked oatmeal. Submitted photo

“They’re here! They’re here!”

A glance towards the driveway confirmed the information to be accurate. The second van was only a minute or two behind.

The children had been eagerly waiting in the front yard. They knew some of the out of state guests, and others not so much. The youth group from Daniel’s former church in Danville, Ohio had come for the weekend. Included in those two large vans were three of Daniel’s brothers and his only sister Mary.

The week up to that point was filled with the norm of family life along with painting our living room and getting ready to host overnight guests. Now the work was behind us and the fun part was here.

Mr. Strutter, which you may remember as our black tom turkey, did his best in welcoming them as he proudly strutted with an open fan and an occasional gobble.

We walked on past the flower beds with petunias, which for the first time in years, were not blooming well and the rose plant the goat had carefully clipped all the pink roses and brilliant green leaves.

In the house the girls took their belongings in the basement where they would camp out for the night. We chatted and caught up on basic news while we waited until the bacon wrapped smokies were finished baking in the oven.

My mind flashed to Daniel, who relished hosting guests, especially when we got to feed them. I missed him keenly, yet it was a sense of comfort to have his friends and family from Ohio join us even after he has passed.

Daniel’s parents who had also stopped by joined us for the moment, as Dad led in prayer and welcomed everyone.

We opened the double doors out to the deck where we all found a place to sit while we snacked. Now, some of these youth, I had not known all that well, but it did not take long to discover that there was no need to spend time being shy or bashful; why they’re all people just like us- we just hadn’t gotten to know all of them well up to that point.

The hour and a half at our house passed quickly and soon it was time to head for the volleyball game at school. While us girls waited until the Flat Rock youth were ready for volley ball we decided to walk over to the graveyard. It was a precious time together. Most of the girls had faced death in the family in one way or another in the last couple years; the unseen bond was there.

Heading back to school the youth got started playing. Though I enjoy volleyball I opted to watch and take care of the children then go back home and get some food ready for supper and have some time with God.

It was intriguing for me to observe the two youth groups together- the one at home, and the one with Daniel’s family. I do not cease to be amazed how God created everyone, none are the same, but all with a plan and a purpose.

By 5:30 we all headed for Daniel’s parents where we had hay stacks, ice cream, and cobblers.

After the return back to our house we had a party like you can only have with a dozen girls. Candy, stories, singing, and a yummy snack served by one of the Ohio girls, fitted out the evening. And who would want to go to bed early on a night like that?

The children were impressed to be a part of it all and found candy on the floor long after we were done with our candy tossing game. Joshua was ‘training’ one of the girls exactly how to hold his foam airplane and send it, as the flew it back and forth. Jesse and Elijah had a blast trying out the remote control tractors one of the Ohio youth had bought for them.

The next morning we enjoyed warm baked oatmeal with yogurt and fresh fruit the girls had brought along. It felt good to have Daniel’s sister Mary here again, to help with the Sunday morning prep of getting off for church. The other girls pitched in and did the dishes in no time.

Before we left we had a few special moments of all gathering in a circle for prayer as the children and I do just before we leave for church.

The forenoon seemed to pass quickly with Daniel’s brother sharing of “standing in the gap” and being there for others during hard times in their lives and Mr. Wengerd sharing on the life of Daniel in the Old Testament and his trust in the Father.

After lunch we had a brief singing before the youth gathered at our house and we had our goodbyes. These girls, who had tremendously helped us out after Daniel passed, by stocking our freezer with baked goods and canning soup and applesauce for us, once more touched our hearts. It tugged at my heart as I watched them drive out the lane, nonetheless, I was blessed.

Now this morning as I think of them getting back to their jobs and duties I relive the memories.

I’m sure you would enjoy the baked oatmeal the Miller sisters had made for our Sunday morning breakfast. Here’s a recipe similar to theirs, only theirs had an extra yummy flavor which I’m guessing may have been a dash of maple flavoring. Raisins, blueberries, chocolate chips, or a sprinkle of cinnamon may be also be placed on top before baking. So, here you go, and remember, today’s moments are tomorrow’s memories.

Baked Oatmeal

1 cup brown sugar*

½ cup butter, melted

2 eggs, beaten

3 cups quick oats

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

1. Stir all together.

2. Spread in a 9 by 13 inch cake pan.

3. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Delicious served with milk, yogurt, or fruit.

Serves seven

*Like the Miller sisters, you may use natural sweeteners may be used instead of brown sugar.

Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, writer, and homemaker in rural Illinois. The Yoders travel primarily by horse-drawn buggy and live next to the settlement’s one-room school-house. Readers can write to Gloria at 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 6242.